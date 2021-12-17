Stephens Inc. AR Raises Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,797 shares in the last quarter. Rudius Management LP lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rudius Management LP now owns 369,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $145.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 118.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.39. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.94 and a 12 month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 256.91%.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.28.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

