Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.07% of Vontier worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,328,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,371 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 446.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,548,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,223 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,440,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,508,000 after acquiring an additional 702,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,993,000 after acquiring an additional 647,110 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.61. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

VNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

