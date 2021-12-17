Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,513,000 after acquiring an additional 571,161 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,321,000 after acquiring an additional 453,296 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,029,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 565,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,830,000 after acquiring an additional 404,359 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI opened at $476.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $114.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

