Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,771 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,682,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,790,000 after buying an additional 651,295 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,093,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,614,000 after buying an additional 88,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $69.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.62%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.