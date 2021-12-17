Stephens Inc. AR Sells 105 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,539 shares of company stock worth $33,163,544 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,922.24.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,011.22 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,111.71 and a 52-week high of $2,065.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,845.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,659.31. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $18.61 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 105.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.