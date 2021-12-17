Stephens Inc. AR Sells 11,536 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,652 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,536 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.2% in the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 176,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,717,565 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,628,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSK. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GSK opened at $43.82 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $117.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average of $40.50.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 87.29%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

