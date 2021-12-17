Steve Oblak Sells 2,160 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Steve Oblak sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $403,682.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Steve Oblak sold 1,345 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.37, for a total transaction of $319,262.65.

Shares of W stock traded up $12.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.78. 2,069,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,660. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.74 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 258.70 and a beta of 2.93.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on W shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

