Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 13,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

STLFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a SEK 51 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Stillfront Group AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.