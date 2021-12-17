Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 17th (ALA, BB, BNE, CF, CG, CHR, CNR, CVE, PSK, QIPT)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, December 17th:

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) was given a $7.50 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$4.50.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$20.00.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price cut by CSFB from C$10.00 to C$9.75.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$170.00 to C$173.00.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) was given a C$19.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$20.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$10.75.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) was given a $9.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €65.00 ($73.03) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) was given a C$3.50 price target by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) had its price target trimmed by Pi Financial from C$23.00 to C$20.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target increased by CSFB from C$53.00 to C$57.00.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$151.00 to C$152.00.

