Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Athenex Call Options (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 5,672 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,092% compared to the typical volume of 476 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,727. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.51. Athenex has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Get Athenex alerts:

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Athenex had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Athenex will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

In other Athenex news, Director Jinn Wu purchased 30,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,230. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Athenex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 432.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.