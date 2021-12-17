Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 7,023 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 879% compared to the typical daily volume of 717 put options.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $248,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 30,300 shares of company stock worth $299,793. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Organogenesis by 47.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Organogenesis by 25.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Organogenesis by 24.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Organogenesis in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Organogenesis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ:ORGO traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $9.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,008,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,393. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.72. Organogenesis has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 36.76% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

