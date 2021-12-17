Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Atlas Call Options (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 37,008 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,060% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,171 call options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atlas in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. 439,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. Atlas has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $16.49.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.15 million. Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlas will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas during the 3rd quarter worth $504,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Atlas by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Atlas by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 874,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 433,643 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Atlas by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,121,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,369,000 after acquiring an additional 201,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Atlas by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

