Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Establishment Labs Put Options (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 3,949 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,728% compared to the typical daily volume of 216 put options.

NASDAQ:ESTA traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.03. 114,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,833. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.51 and a beta of 1.14. Establishment Labs has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.79 and a 200 day moving average of $73.72.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 27.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stephens upped their target price on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$90.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Edward J. Schutter acquired 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Schutter acquired 2,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $154,187.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Establishment Labs by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Establishment Labs by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 39,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $1,380,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

