STRAKS Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last week, STRAKS has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $8,789.34 and approximately $4.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

