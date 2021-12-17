Streamit Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $12.00 (STREAM)

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last week, Streamit Coin has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Streamit Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamit Coin has a market capitalization of $42,186.44 and approximately $12.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Streamit Coin alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Streamit Coin Coin Profile

Streamit Coin (STREAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. Streamit Coin’s official message board is streamitcoin.com/#. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @STREAMITCOIN. Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain based StreamIT brings an opportunity to streamers worldwide to make streaming or vlogging a full-time career and grow from it. StreamIt Video bot is designed to help many streamers and vloggers to retain viewers and build their channel. “

Buying and Selling Streamit Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamit Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamit Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamit Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamit Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamit Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.