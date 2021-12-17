StrongHands (SHND) Price Down 43.3% This Week

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a total market cap of $407,892.66 and approximately $6.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 43.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000214 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,478,777,725 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

