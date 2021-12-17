Strs Ohio Acquires 55,400 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 262.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in ChampionX by 22,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 3.24.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.