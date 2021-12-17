Strs Ohio Acquires 9,085 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,281 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Kirby worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Kirby by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Kirby by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kirby during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Kirby by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on KEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

In related news, Director Barry E. Davis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.88 per share, with a total value of $528,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $257,844.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,717 shares of company stock worth $387,715 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $58.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day moving average is $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.49. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.48 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.