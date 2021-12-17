Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,048 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 35.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMB opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.