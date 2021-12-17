Strs Ohio Grows Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Discovery by 4.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,233,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 49,683 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 15.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,132,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,818,000 after acquiring an additional 152,252 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 4.0% during the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 351,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,636 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 63.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taal Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 35.0% during the second quarter. Taal Capital Management LP now owns 269,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.35. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

