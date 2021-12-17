Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Bank grew its position in Valero Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 51,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus increased their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Valero Energy stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $84.95. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of -63.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

