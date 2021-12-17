Strs Ohio Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,718,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,967,000 after buying an additional 42,326 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,088,000 after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 786,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,296,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 688,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,837,000 after purchasing an additional 47,269 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,974,000 after purchasing an additional 55,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.80.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $150.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $138.04 and a 12-month high of $188.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.74 and its 200 day moving average is $167.84. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

