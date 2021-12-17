Strs Ohio Has $1.77 Million Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,651 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 88.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning stock opened at $89.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.81 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.03%.

Several brokerages have commented on OC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.42.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.