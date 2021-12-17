Strs Ohio Invests $1.72 Million in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,004 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,649,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,861,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,636,000 after acquiring an additional 247,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,207,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,549,000 after acquiring an additional 173,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,329,000 after acquiring an additional 103,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 30,410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 72,985 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $110.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AWI shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.86.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

