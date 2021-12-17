Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,980,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Viasat by 37.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,356,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,604,000 after acquiring an additional 369,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Viasat by 22.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,791,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,292,000 after acquiring an additional 329,571 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viasat in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,360,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viasat by 636.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,342,000 after acquiring an additional 318,019 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James cut Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other news, Director Robert W. Johnson bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.05 per share, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viasat stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.81 and a beta of 1.15. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $68.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Viasat had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Viasat’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

