Strs Ohio Purchases New Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRC opened at $155.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.55. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $93.34 and a one year high of $156.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.97 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total value of $453,298.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

HRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

