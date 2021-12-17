Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Strs Ohio increased its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in PDC Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 58,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in PDC Energy by 19.5% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on PDCE shares. Johnson Rice lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $89,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,959 shares of company stock worth $1,402,514 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.07 and a beta of 3.20. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $59.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 117.07%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

