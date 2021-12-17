Strs Ohio Sells 20,288 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,270 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,288 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UMPQ. Truist cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

UMPQ stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $22.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

