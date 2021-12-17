Strs Ohio Sells 20,565 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,565 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth about $590,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Crown by 577.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 217,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 185,367 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its stake in Crown by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 61,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Crown by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,892,000 after purchasing an additional 174,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $108.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.65 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.63 and its 200 day moving average is $104.78.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on CCK shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

