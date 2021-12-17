Strs Ohio Sells 4,972 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,912 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,736,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,200 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,698 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,739,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,651,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,994,000 after purchasing an additional 526,622 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $716,240.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AOS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $83.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $84.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.72.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

