Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,665 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 715.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,651,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,989,000 after buying an additional 1,449,273 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after buying an additional 883,290 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 289.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 852,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,660,000 after acquiring an additional 633,667 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 29.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,608,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,910,000 after acquiring an additional 588,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $73,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.23.

CDNS opened at $179.62 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $190.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.46.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $4,725,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $7,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,177 shares of company stock valued at $29,087,735 over the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

