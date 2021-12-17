Stuart A. Rose Sells 2,425 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Stock

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) insider Stuart A. Rose sold 2,425 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $243,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE REX traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $98.00. 87 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,498. REX American Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $116.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.07. The company has a market cap of $580.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.06.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 2.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in REX American Resources during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 113.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

