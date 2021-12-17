SUKU (SUKU) Price Reaches $0.49 on Major Exchanges

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. SUKU has a total market capitalization of $58.43 million and $3.13 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUKU coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001040 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SUKU has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00039104 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.79 or 0.00203189 BTC.

SUKU Coin Profile

SUKU (CRYPTO:SUKU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

