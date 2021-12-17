Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 3,200 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $423,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ QLYS traded up $3.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 73.80 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.45. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.26 and a 1-year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 53.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.60.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

