Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896,365 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 37,589 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of Las Vegas Sands worth $32,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 505,888 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,794 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 305,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LVS. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.59.

NYSE:LVS opened at $35.11 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

