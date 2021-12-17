Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $28,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 105.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $125.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.22. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $105.34 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.44.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

IAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.28.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

