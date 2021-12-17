Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $31.64 Million Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,670 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of W. R. Berkley worth $31,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRB. Evercore ISI began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

WRB stock opened at $82.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.06 and its 200-day moving average is $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $84.93.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 9.34%.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

