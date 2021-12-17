Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 119,756 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 119,756 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of PulteGroup worth $37,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 6.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in PulteGroup by 22.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 1.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average of $51.98. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.30.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

