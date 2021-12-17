Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 23,395 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 961,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 23,395 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.19% of Franklin Resources worth $28,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 63.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 11.3% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 22.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,199 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

In related news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $34.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.17. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

