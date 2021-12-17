Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 34,656 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 970,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,656 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $29,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Serenity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. Serenity Capital LLC now owns 5,961,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,927,000 after buying an additional 3,832,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,330,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,496,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,456 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 813.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,632,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $28.00 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.70.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 14.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.05.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

