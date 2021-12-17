Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 821,500 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the November 15th total of 545,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,107.5 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Sumitomo Realty & Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

SURDF opened at $30.13 on Friday. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.46.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Sales, Construction, Brokerage, and Other. The Leasing segment consists and manages leasing of office buildings, residences and other properties. The Sales segment segment consists of condominiums, detached houses, and land lots.

