Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CAO Sells $27,466.80 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sumo Logic stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.45. 3,903,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,494. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.40.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sumo Logic by 433.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 87,556 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sumo Logic by 2.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at $512,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Sumo Logic by 396.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 55,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sumo Logic by 20.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

