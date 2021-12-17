Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CMO Sells $77,268.00 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $77,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SUMO traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,903,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,494. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 3.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.40.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUMO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 87,556 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 396.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 55,916 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.