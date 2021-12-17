Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CRO Sells $51,450.90 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $51,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $14.45. 3,903,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 3.23. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sumo Logic by 9.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sumo Logic by 3.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Sumo Logic by 2.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Sumo Logic by 7.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sumo Logic by 2.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUMO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.