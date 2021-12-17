Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) General Counsel Katherine Haar Sells 2,422 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $34,150.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.45. 3,903,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,494. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 3.23.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The business had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,495,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,102,000 after purchasing an additional 638,236 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,849,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,942,000 after purchasing an additional 275,702 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 1,648.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 162,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 173,090 shares during the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.