Suncoast Equity Management Grows Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Suncoast Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises 0.2% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,053 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 163.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,956,000 after purchasing an additional 122,964 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,204,000 after acquiring an additional 334,739 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,695,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 410,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,879,000 after acquiring an additional 237,881 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Citigroup cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.57.

SHW stock traded down $6.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $342.05. The stock had a trading volume of 22,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,844. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $349.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.47 and a 200 day moving average of $300.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.