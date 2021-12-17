Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the November 15th total of 5,360,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth about $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SU. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

Shares of NYSE SU traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.25. The stock had a trading volume of 453,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,617,379. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.71. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $26.97.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.