Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) Trading Up 19.9%

Sundance Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) was up 19.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 9,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 457,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30.

About Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ)

Sundance Energy Inc operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas.

