SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 5,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 885,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

STKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $717.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SunOpta by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in SunOpta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SunOpta by 31.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

