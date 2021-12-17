Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot Sells 391 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 391 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $13,235.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Michelle Philpot sold 1,305 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $43,573.95.

On Friday, November 19th, Michelle Philpot sold 5,564 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $290,162.60.

On Monday, November 8th, Michelle Philpot sold 5,204 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $312,292.04.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Michelle Philpot sold 1,618 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $71,855.38.

On Monday, September 20th, Michelle Philpot sold 5,059 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $218,245.26.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.23. 10,099,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,043,807. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 2.14. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

